Greene County Jail Log – March 31st, 2021

Daniel Wayne Clark, age 36, of Sullivan was booked on a warrant due to a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, which he pled guilty to per a plea agreement. No bond. In Sullivan County, he will be facing pending charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Ryan David Little, age 33, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant for theft. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed.

Levi Anthony Shane Elkins, age 31, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony and Class C misdemeanor, respectively. No bond. He will also soon face charges of theft in Brownsburg and charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement on two occasions in Monroe County.

Angela Jean Gadd, age 45, of Solsberry was booked on an out-of-county warrant for theft and criminal trespass in Morgan County. No bond. She also has an active warrant pending in Orange County for theft with a prior conviction, as well.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

