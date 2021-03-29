Second arrest made in Martin County rape case

From the Indiana State Police:

In January 2021, Indiana State Police Detective Jarrod Lents began an investigation into an allegation of Rape involving a male suspect and a female victim, both from Martin County. The investigation by Det. Lents resulted in a second arrest made since the original story. Police arrested SEAN DALLAS WININGER , age 22, of rural Shoals.

On March 27,2021, Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lents and Trooper Steven Nolan located Sean Wininger walking on Progress School Road in Martin County, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Martin County Jail. Sean Dallas Winiger is charged with rape, a level 3 felony, according to Indiana Code 35-42-4-1.

Sean Dallas Winiger

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

