In Martin County, man arrested on a warrant for rape

From the Indiana State Police:

In January 2021, Indiana State Police Detective Jarrod Lents began an investigation into an allegation of rape involving a male suspect and a female victim, both from Martin County. The investigation by Det. Lents resulted in an arrest warrant for Waylon Wininger, age 33, of rural Shoals.

On March 20, 2021, Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lents and Trooper Steven Nolan located Wininger walking on Progress School Road in Martin County. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Martin County Jail.

Rape level 3 felony 35-42-4-1





Waylon Wininger, age 33, of rural Shoals

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

