DOR announces individual tax filing and payment deadline extensions

From the Indiana Department of Revenue:

Earlier today, Governor Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending individual income tax filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) deadline of May 17th, 2021.

“Last week, the IRS announced tax deadline and payment extensions for individual tax returns. By aligning with the IRS filing deadline, we are ensuring we are making filing and paying taxes as easy as possible for Hoosiers,” stated DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “Even with the extended filing deadline, we encourage individuals to utilize electronic filing. Electronically filling is a superior process that allows customers to securely submit a more accurate return and experience a faster turnaround for their refund.”

Individual tax returns and payments, originally due by April 15th, 2021, are now due on or before May 17th, 2021.

All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.

Individuals who are not able to file by the May 17th, 2021, deadline can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely-filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15th, 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 15th, 2021.

It is important to note that the extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by May 17th, 2021, to avoid penalties and interest.

Other helpful information including the latest forms, FAQs and tax tips for those who collected unemployment in 2020 is available at dor.in.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...