Greene County Jail Log – March 19th, 2021

Abigail Lea Chubb, age 24, of Switz City was booked on a warrant for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

John Eugene Middleton, age 43, of Jasonville was arrested for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

James Randell Willoughby, age 34, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.

Matthew Kyle Floyd, age 22, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

