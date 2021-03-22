Greene County Jail Log – March 22nd, 2021

Steven Alfred Jacob, age 57, of Owensburg began his sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, which he pled guilty to as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Jacob to 90 days in jail with 17 days of jail credit applied.

Kevin Albert Douthitt, age 52, of Bloomington began his sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, which he pled guilty to as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Douthitt to 180 days in jail with 8 days credit applied.

Jacob Lee Magness, age 21, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

