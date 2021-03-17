Greene County Jail Log – March 17th, 2021

Two women in their 50’s comprise today’s Greene County Jail Log, namely:

Shellie Renee Peltier, age 55, of Linton began her sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Peltier to 180 days in jail with 1 day of jail credit applied.

Kimberly Lynn Onuska, age 57, of Indianapolis was arrested for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 with 10% allowed. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for the morning of April 21st, 2021.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...