Police wrestle young man to the ground, make arrest at westside Allen’s Motel

According to the probable cause affidavit filed yesterday, March 9th, 2021, at just after 1AM on March 6th, 2021, Linton Officers King, Franklin, and Agan attempted to serve a warrant on 18-year-old Jonah Andreas Wittgren. The young man was staying in Room 11 at Allen’s Motel in Linton when the officers arrived.

Room 11 at Allen’s Motel in Linton

Officer Franklin made contact with Wittgren and advised him of the warrant due to his failure to appear, and Wittgren asked if he could put his shoes on before he was transported to jail. As requested, he was allowed to go into the back room to put his shoes on, but instead he attempted to run to the front office, shoving Officer Franklin in an effort to escape capture.

Wrestling ensued and Wittgren was put on the ground and placed in handcuffs, then transport to jail. Due to the incident at the west-side motel, the Defendant was also charged with battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor in addition to the charges within his warrant to be served in those early morning hours, which included possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Jonah Andreas Wittgren – Photo courtesy Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department

Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed, and bond was paid on March 8th. Wittgren will face his initial hearing with Judge Dena Martin on March 18th, 2021, according to court records. Attorney Ellen Martin is representing the defendant at the county’s expense.

Featured photo of Allen’s Motel is a file photo; The Lintonian – 2021

