State parks, inns are hiring summer workers

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Indiana state park properties and inns are hiring approximately 1,300 workers for the summer season.



Positions available include gate attendants, laborers, naturalist aides, security, housekeeping, dishwashers, cooks, guest services, and camp store attendants. Most positions will be seasonal, but some are full or part-time year-round positions.



To apply for a position at one of the properties, see WorkforIndiana.IN.gov. To apply for a position at one of the seven Indiana state park inns, see IndianaInnsJobs.com. See StateParks.IN.gov to see which property or inn is closest to you.

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

