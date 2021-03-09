Greene County Jail Log – March 8th, 2021

Rebecca Darlene Sexton, age 31, of Lyons was booked on a petition to revoke her suspended sentence. Sexton had originally pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine in October 2018. No bond.

Michael Andrew Friend, age 34, of Ellettsville began his sentence for possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Friend to 1 year in jail with 361 days suspended.

Ashley Dawn Wilson, age 24, of Bloomfield began her sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Wilson to 180 days in jail with 174 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit allowed.

Jordan Marie Loree, age 27, of Bloomington was booked on an out of county warrant from Monroe County stemming from a possession of methamphetamine charge. No bond.

Jonah Andreas Wittgren, age 18, of Linton was arrested for resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Chad Allen Pemberton, age 38, of Spencer was booked on a petition to revoke his suspended sentence. No bond. Pemberton will also be facing several charges in Monroe County, which are currently pending.

Larry Scott Swaby, age 52, of Paoli was arrested for domestic battery. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Michael Allen Faulk, age 50, of Shelburn was arrested by Linton Officer Logan Hobbs for invasion of privacy. No bond.

Tyler Ray Gadberry, age 34, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

