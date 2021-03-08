UDWI REMC reopens lobby to the public



From the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC:

Effective Monday, March 8, 2021, the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC will reopen its lobby to the public. Members will be required to wear masks and follow the new traffic pattern in place for the safety of lobby visitors.

UDWI REMC continues to closely monitor the local and national guidelines and will take additional preventative measures if future conditions worsen. UDWI’s goals during the pandemic are to maintain reliable electric service and to keep its members and employees safe. The Board of Directors and staff are committed to maintaining the highest level of service possible during these difficult times.

For members who are not comfortable with paying in person, other payment options remain available:

Postal mail;

Mobile application;

Night drop-box;

Drive-thru window;

Automated phone system; or

Call the office at 812-384-4446 to speak with a customer service representative. Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC, headquartered in Bloomfield, Indiana, is an electric utility cooperative that serves nearly 16,000 members in Clay, Dubois, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan and Vigo Counties and maintains over 2,000 miles of line. Photo of REMC headquarters in Bloomfield courtesy of UDWI REMC.

Like this: Like Loading...