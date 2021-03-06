Linton vs Eastern Greene Boys’ Basketball Sectional – Game 2

Some photo highlights of Linton vs Eastern Greene from the second game of the Sectional on Friday, March 5th, 2021, including: (1.) Joey Hart blocking an Eastern player’s ball, (2.) Joey Pyne playing hard defense during the beginning of the game for the Miners, (3.) Lincoln Hale shooting a fadeaway for two, (4.) Logan Webb watching as his ‘three’ hits home, (5.) Linton Pep block en masse, (6.) under the basket, Braden Walters powers up for a shot.

Featured photo is the bench erupting after a hard foul. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

