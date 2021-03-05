Longstanding Indiana farm families presented Hoosier Homestead Awards

From the Office of the Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch:

Earlier today, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families at the Indiana State Museum in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.”

Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.

Two families were recognized with the Bicentennial Award during the ceremony; the Weinantz farm from Bartholomew County was established in 1820 and the Hall farm from Orange County was established in 1818.

“The Hoosier Homestead program is a testament to the resiliency of our Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “Each of these families have played a significant role in the heritage of our state and I am certain their legacy will continue for years to come.”

The following list includes the March 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients:

County Award name Award year Award type Adams Lehman 1900 Centennial Adams Nussbaum 1919 Centennial Adams Theodore W. Buuck 1870 Sesquicentennial Bartholomew Weinantz 1820 Bicentennial Brown Pittman 1867 Sesquicentennial Clark Dickey 1911 Centennial Clay Bucklin 1917 Centennial Clay Paul W. Reberger 1864 Sesquicentennial Clay William E. Reberger 1864 Cent & Sesq DeKalb George Homer Abel Homestead 1836 Cent & Sesq DeKalb Mary C. Wilder 1920 Centennial DeKalb Wilder 1920 Centennial Dubois Jochem 1860 Cent & Sesq Elkhart Goss 1911 Centennial Elkhart Goss 1911 Centennial Franklin Coffey 1918 Centennial Franklin Laker 1856 Cent & Sesq Fulton Richter 1920 Centennial Harrison Billy J. Curts & Sharon Curts Martin 1917 Centennial Harrison Fravel 1918 Centennial Hendricks Aaron C. Hill 1881 Centennial Howard Salmons 1918 Centennial Huntington Johnson 1843 Sesquicentennial Jay Rockwell 1910 Centennial LaGrange Light 1909 Centennial LaGrange Swihart 1859 Cent & Sesq LaPorte Hiigli 1920 Centennial LaPorte Metzinger-Dittrich 1921 Centennial LaPorte Werner 1919 Centennial Lawrence Evans 1905 Centennial Madison Ralph H. Hinds 1918 Centennial Martin Beasley 1902 Centennial Martin Turpin 1921 Centennial Montgomery Davidson 1837 Sesquicentennial Montgomery Schoen 1870 Cent & Sesq Newton Guard/Gordon 1866 Sesquicentennial Noble Norris 1869 Sesquicentennial Orange Hall 1818 Bicentennial Parke Hartman 1822 Sesquicentennial Parke Jeffries 1871 Cent & Sesq Pulaski Arndt 1871 Sesquicentennial Randolph Moore 1903 Centennial Randolph Stocksdale – Moore 1859 Cent & Sesq Rush Kehl 1845 Sesquicentennial Scott Steve and Carrie Peacock 1906 Centennial Shelby Shelton 1864 Sesquicentennial Tipton Guy Kirby 1875 Centennial Tipton Guy Kirby 1905 Centennial Vermillion Sheets 1921 Centennial Wabash Schilling 1854 Sesquicentennial White Mattix 1921 Centennial

Photos from today’s ceremony will be posted to ISDA’s Flickr page by Tuesday, March 9, 2021. For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, click here or visit www.in.gov/isda/.

Click here for an audio recording of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and click here for an audio recording of ISDA Director Bruce Kettler.

