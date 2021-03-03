Greene County Jail Log – March 3rd, 2021

Jesse Daniel Betts, age 37, of Jasonville was arrested for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. In 2011, Betts reached a plea agreement to plead guilty to criminal mischief, resulting in a sentence of 90 days incarceration with 86 days suspended. In 2020, he pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in Vigo County. Later in 2020, he faced charges of intimidation and criminal mischief in Clay County. He currently has criminal mischief charges pending in Greene County, as well.