Greene County Jail Log – March 3rd, 2021

Jesse Daniel Betts, age 37, of Jasonville was arrested for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. In 2011, Betts reached a plea agreement to plead guilty to criminal mischief, resulting in a sentence of 90 days incarceration with 86 days suspended. In 2020, he pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in Vigo County. Later in 2020, he faced charges of intimidation and criminal mischief in Clay County. He currently has criminal mischief charges pending in Greene County, as well.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels