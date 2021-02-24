From the Greene County Health Department: According to the Greene County Health Department, Hoosiers aged 60 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. You may click here to see the current eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine.

To accommodate the latest eligibility group, Greene County has been selected to host the State’s District 7 Mobile Vaccine Unit. Greene County’s Pop-up Vaccination Clinic will be held on:

Thursday, February 25th – Saturday, February 27th 8AM to 8PM 4H Fairgrounds, 4503 W. SR 54, Bloomfield

At this clinic, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered. Registration is required. Go to https://vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/, select your eligibility status, enter your zip code, and select “Greene County Fairgrounds PVAX” as your location.

The Pop-up Clinic will return on Thursday, April 18th through Saturday, April 20th to administer second doses. So, be sure to schedule your appointment now.

The Greene County Health Department will continue administering Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at the First Baptist Church, 500 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield; the clinic name online to register is “Greene County HD COVID MVAX”.

Remember to sign-up for the v-safe after vaccine health checker.

