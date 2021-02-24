Greene County Health Department issues COVID update

From the Greene County Health Department:

Congratulations, Greene County! We are trending in the right direction; our county currently has a two-metric score of 0.5 (blue) based on the 7-day average of positive cases and rate of cases per 100,000.

Yellow is this week’s county color code advisory map due to a yellow status within the past two weeks. See Executive Order 21-02, outlining requirements based on county color code metrics at https://www.in.gov/gov/governor-holcomb/newsroom/executive-orders/ and the updated county color-coded guidance here: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Feb-1-to-Feb-28-Coronavirus-Response-Requirements.pdf (including updated school color-coded guidance). If we continue to mask-up, social distance, stay home when you are sick and get tested, and those who are eligible get vaccinated, we can accomplish an additionally improved advisory level.

The Greene County Health Officer, Peter Powers, MD, recommends “individuals who require home health care or in-home assistance should be vaccinated to protect themselves from home care providers or direct support providers who may have contracted COVID-19.”

The Greene County Health Department wants to help aged and disabled homebound individuals by participating in the Homebound Hoosier Program. At the end of each clinic day, the health department will check the portal for Hoosiers in need of mobile vaccine administration and coordinate with Greene County EMS.

To qualify for the Homebound Hoosier Program, individuals must (1.) need special transportation, the assistance of another person to leave their home, OR have a medical condition that makes leaving home an issue AND (2.) the normal ability to leave the home must be a considerable challenge.

The Homebound Hoosier Program is an Indiana Family & Social Services Administration (FSSA) initiative. Greene County resides in FSSA Area 13. The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) organization is:

Generations Vincennes University Statewide Services

1019 N. 4th Street, P.O. Box 314

Vincennes, IN 47591

Phone: (812) 888-5880 or (800) 742-9002 toll-free

Email: generations@vinu.edu

You can contact Generations or 211 for help with Homebound Hoosiers Program enrollment.

Featured photo is file photo, The Lintonian – 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...