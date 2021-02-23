Greene County Jail Log – February 23rd, 2021

Only one new arrest was reported in the Greene County Jail Log for today, namely:

Robert Ray Secrest, age 27, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. In January 2021, Secrest was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.08 but less than 0.15, and local attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent him on those charges at the county’s expense. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 2021 on the January incident.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

