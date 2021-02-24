Greene County Jail Log – February 24th, 2021

Heather Ray Hamilton, age 39, of Linton began her sentence for simple assault battery, a Class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Hamilton was sentenced by Judge Dena Martin to 180 days with 174 suspended and 1 day of jail credit allowed. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the county’s expense. In 2016, a possession of marijuana charge was filed against Hamilton, and she served a similar jail term in 2017, as part of a plea agreement then, too.
Steven Lee Dickinson, age 55, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for a parole violation stemming from a plea agreement for child molesting. No bond.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels