Greene County Jail Log – February 24th, 2021

Heather Ray Hamilton, age 39, of Linton began her sentence for simple assault battery, a Class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Hamilton was sentenced by Judge Dena Martin to 180 days with 174 suspended and 1 day of jail credit allowed. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the county’s expense. In 2016, a possession of marijuana charge was filed against Hamilton, and she served a similar jail term in 2017, as part of a plea agreement then, too.