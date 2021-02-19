Greene County Jail Log – February 19th, 2021

Only two new entries were made in the Greene County Jail Log today, namely:

Joey Dean Brown, age 43, of Bedford began his sentence foe operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. He was represented by public defender Ellen Martin. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Brown to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended.

Tyson Cole Graves, age 24, of Switz City began his sentence for child molesting, a Level 4 felony. Judge Dena Martin handed down a 9-year sentence. Attorney Ashley Dyer defended Graves as a court-appointed public defender since June 2020 when public defender Alan Baughman withdrew.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

