Current WorkOne job opportunities – February 19th, 2021

Several new job opportunities are available through WorkOne this week, and this week’s list contains several opportunities from Crane and Spencer. Given this list is for the whole south central region for WorkOne, some may otherwise be too far to commute from Linton though.

You may contact any WorkOne office to schedule an appointment with a professional career advisor. They can help you not only with your job search in general, but also can provide resume assistance or more information on how to apply to these job listings too.

If you are not job hunting at this time, please be sure to share with a friend or family member to help them. The Lintonian and WorkOne hope these current job opportunities from WorkOne‘s South Central Region are helpful!

Featured photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

