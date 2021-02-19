Ellington: supporting small businesses hit hard by pandemic

From the Office of Indiana State Representative Jeff Ellington:

“Small businesses are essential partners in boosting our state’s economy. That’s why I voted to advance legislation that would establish the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program, to support Indiana’s jobs and economy until our state is fully open again,” State Representative Jeff Ellington stated in prepared remarks.

Based on a recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business, a growing number of small-business owners are worried about their business viability in 2021. Through this grant, struggling businesses experiencing significant losses due to the pandemic, like those in the tourism and hospitality industries, would be eligible to receive funding.

The Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Fund builds on the state’s existing efforts to help local businesses keep their doors open and bounce back faster. These funds would be an extension of the existing Small Business Restart Program, and would continue to be administered by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Small businesses that qualify could use state funds for a portion of business and payroll expenses.

