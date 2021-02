In a message to parents this evening, Linton-Stockton School Corporation officials announced, “Due to the condition of some of our secondary roads and most of the intersections throughout the district it is still unsafe for our bases to travel with students.” The message went in to say, “All Linton Stockton Schools will be closed tomorrow Friday, February 19th, however, this will not be an eLearning Day. Instead the day will be made up at the end of the school year.“

