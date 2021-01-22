IEDC: Artisan Electronics plans new Hoosier jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

From the Indiana Economic Development Corporation:

Recently, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced the end of a fourth consecutive, record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana, with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) securing 282 commitments from companies to locate or grow in the state. Together, these businesses plan to invest more than $5.6 billion in their Indiana operations and create up to 31,300 new Hoosier jobs with average wages of $28.13/hour – marking the highest annual record for new job commitments and the second-highest annual record for average wages since the IEDC was established in 2005.

“Despite being an incredibly challenging year for Hoosier businesses in many different ways, I’m extremely encouraged and inspired by the perseverance of our business community,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Achieving another record-breaking year for economic development in 2020 shows us that Indiana is on the right track and that better times are ahead for Hoosiers, with more than 31,000 new career opportunities over the next few years.”

These 31,300 new positions are expected to offer average wages of $28.13/hour, or nearly $58,510 annually, which is above the U.S. average wage and 22% higher than the state’s average wage of $23.01/hour (BLS, 2018). Moreover, of the 282 commitments made, 186 have committed average wages at or above the county average wage, and 65 are between 80-99% of the county average wage.

Businesses announcing the largest growth commitments, based on the number of new jobs or capital investment planned, in 2020 were:

Growth Trends:

IEDC incentives offered for these 282 commitments are conditional, meaning a company must create new jobs or provide workforce training in order to be eligible to receive incentives, and are based on new payroll for Hoosiers in order to protect taxpayer money while simultaneously attracting high-wage jobs and new investment to the state. The IEDC offered an average incentive of $0.22/new payroll dollar committed in 2020.

Featured photo is a submitted graphic, Artisan Electronics

Like this: Like Loading...