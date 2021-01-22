Meth remains popular, as heroin moves closer to the area

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Harris stopped a vehicle on I-69 near the Third Street overpass for speeding in Bloomington. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle Trooper Harris identified a female passenger as Danielle R. Brown, 27, of Martinsville. Further investigation then confirmed that Brown had an active warrant from Lawrence County.

Brown was then placed under arrest for her warrant and a subsequent search revealed approximately 25 grams of suspected heroin hidden within her clothing. She was then transported and booked into the Monroe County Jail for the following charges,

Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, A Misdemeanor

Trooper Harris was assisted at the scene by Troopers Julie Deel, Todd Durnil, Clay McBride and Sgt. Brad Mundy. The arrest indicates that heroin is increasing in popularity even though methamphetamine use remains prevalent in the local area. Anyone with illegal drug activity information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent and until proven guilty.

Featured photo by Matthew T Rader from Pexels

