Division of Forestry hosts virtual open house on February 11th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The DNR Division of Forestry will host a virtual open house through Microsoft Teams on Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET. The open house will feature a brief state forest overview of 2020 and include what to expect in 2021. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment on ideas and issues. Those who want to can submit written comments or questions after the meeting can do so at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/8122.htm.



Overviews for each property and instructions for attending the virtual event can be viewed at forestry.IN.gov/3631.htm.



“These open house events provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how the state forests are working to provide diverse wildlife habitat, forest products and recreational opportunities,” said State Forester John Seifert. “They also allow us to receive valuable feedback from our neighbors and users about state forest management — I encourage everyone who has an interest to participate.”



Property staff members are also often available during normal business hours, which are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. See forestry.IN.gov/3631.htm for contact information.



The DNR Division of Forestry promotes and practices good stewardship of natural, recreational and cultural resources on Indiana’s public and private forest lands. This stewardship produces continuing benefits, both tangible and intangible, for present and future generations.

Featured photo by Mahima from Pexels

