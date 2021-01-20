Monroe Lake hosts ‘A Very Birdie Valentine’ for kids

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Valentine’s Day at Monroe Lake is for the birds!



Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist Jill Vance will host an event called A Very Birdie Valentine on Sunday, Feb. 14, at Paynetown State Recreation Area, 4850 S. State Road 446 in Bloomington.



Six 60-minute sessions are available during the day with the first beginning at 9:30 a.m. The last session begins at 4:15 p.m. There is a fee of $5 per person. Registration is required by Feb. 10 at bit.ly/birdvalentine2021.



Participants will make two different types of heart-shaped treats for wild birds, craft a bird-themed Valentine’s Day card, and learn about common backyard birds while observing them at a special feeder station. This activity is recommended for families with children 5 to 12 years old.



Each session is restricted to a single household, with a maximum of six people, and the work area will be sanitized between sessions. This is an indoor program, and masks (covering both mouth and nose) must be worn by everyone.



For more information, contact Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov or 812-837-9967. There is no gate fee to enter Paynetown SRA during the winter season.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

