Greene County Commissioner’s meeting agenda for January 5th, 2021

The agenda for tomorrow morning’s Greene County Commissioner’s meeting is as follows:

The Greene County Board of Commissioners is made up of the following representatives:

Representing District 1, which is comprised of Beech Creek 1 & 2, Center 1 & 2, and Jackson precincts is Ed Michael. Cass, Fairplay, Highland, Jefferson 1 and 2, Richland 1-4, Taylor, and Washington 1 precincts make up District 2, which is represented by Nathan “Nate” Abrams. District 3 is represented by Rick Graves, and it is made up of the Grant, Smith, Stafford, Stockton 1-7, Washington 2, and Wright 1-5 precincts.

Featured photo of Greene County Courthouse, file photo

Like this: Like Loading...