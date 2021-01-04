The 2021 NCAA tournament to be played entirely in Indiana

From the Office of the Lt. Governor of Indiana, Suzanne Crouch:

Earlier today, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch offered the following statement regarding the NCAA’s decision to stage the 2021 men’s basketball championships in Indiana:

“Hoosiers know hoops and we also know how to host primetime events in a safe manner. I have no doubt Hoosier hospitality will be in full effect during the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball championships. Our strong tourism sector will help promote Indiana and the tournaments for basketball fans across the world.”

After cancelling last year’s tournament, this year’s tournament will be a unique one with games being played in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, and Indiana Farmers Coliseum, as well as Purdue University’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Indiana University’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Featured photo by Hemanth Nirujogi from Pexels

