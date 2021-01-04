Greene County Jail Log – January 4th, 2021

Edward Shane Chadwick, age 39, of Bloomfield was arrested on four (4) felony charges, including two (2) for domestic battery, intimidation, and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, plus a Class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement. Bond was set at $31,000 with ten percent allowed.
Jami Nichole Foster, age 34, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for theft and criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor, respectively. These caused a petition to revoke sentence for a prior driving while suspended charge. She is also facing a driving while suspended charge in Monroe County, which was opened in May 2019 and is still pending. No bond.
James D. Roudebush, age 53, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Robert Ray Secrest, age 27, of Bloomfield was arrested operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Anthony Stewart Brown, age 55, of Evansville was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, as well as resisting law enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Anthony Wayne Grubb, Jr., age 27, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for theft, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Ashley Dawn Wilson, age 24, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
David Edmir Escolero-Guevara, age 30, of Bloomington was arrested for invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana, a Class A and B misdemeanor, respectively. No bond.
Troy Andrew Monroe, age 44, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Both are Level 6 felony charges. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels