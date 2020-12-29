Greene County Jail Log – December 29th, 2020

Zander Matthew Hall, age 20, of Linton was arrested on multiple charges stemming from driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Jeff Scott Roll, age 46, of Bloomington was arrested for domestic battery. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Shambree Leelynn Treadway, age 41, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant for possession of a syringe or needle. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...