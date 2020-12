Some photo highlights of the boy’s high school basketball away game between Linton and Loogootee, including: (1.) Braden Walters passing the ball to another Miner, (2.) Joey Hart levitates way behind the line, (3.) Seniors Konnor Cox and Trey Goodman celebrate a free-throw late in the 4th, (4.) Lincoln Hale throws down key free-throws to help in winning the game for Linton, 51 to 44.

Featured photo is Logan Webb.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

