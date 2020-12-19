Greene County Commissioners Meeting – December 15th, 2020

In their December 15th, 2020 meeting, the Greene County Commissioners unanimously approved the following appointments for various county boards in the upcoming new year:
- Otto Prow – Public Defender Board replacing Lori Brown
- John Preble – West Gate Authority
- Brian Kollmeyer – Cemetery Board
- Patti Jones and Julia Bartlow – Health Board
- John Mensch, Chris Cornelius, and Scott Carmichael – Redevelopment Commission
- Gerry Masse – Convention Visitor Bureau replacing Sharon Galloway
- Jon Vehslage – Alcohol Board
- Bill Bedwell and Garry Heshelman – Property Tax Board of Appeals
The full meeting can be viewed online here. The next regular public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 9:30A.M.