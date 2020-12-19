Greene County Courthouse
Greene County Commissioners Meeting – December 15th, 2020

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
In their December 15th, 2020 meeting, the Greene County Commissioners unanimously approved the following appointments for various county boards in the upcoming new year:

  • Otto Prow – Public Defender Board replacing Lori Brown
  • John Preble – West Gate Authority
  • Brian Kollmeyer – Cemetery Board
  • Patti Jones and Julia Bartlow – Health Board
  • John Mensch, Chris Cornelius, and Scott Carmichael – Redevelopment Commission
  • Gerry Masse – Convention Visitor Bureau replacing Sharon Galloway
  • Jon Vehslage – Alcohol Board
  • Bill Bedwell and Garry Heshelman – Property Tax Board of Appeals

The full meeting can be viewed online here. The next regular public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 9:30A.M.  

