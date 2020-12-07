Greene County Jail Log – December 7th, 2020

Zachariah Adam Query, age 27, of Bloomfield was arrested on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Katherine Anne Shonk, age 46, of Linton was arrested on several charges, including domestic battery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, endangerment, criminal trespass, residential entry. Bond was set at $17,000 with ten percent allowed.

Allison Sue Roy, age 19, of Robinson, Illinois, was arrested by Assistant Chief Deb McDonald on an out-of-state warrant for failure to appear. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

