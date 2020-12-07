Clothe-a-Child Project underway but different this year

From the Linton Civitan Club:

The applications for Christmas assistance for over 400 children have been processed for the Greene County Clothe-a-Child and Toys for Tots Project. The project serves children ages 12 and under in low-income families throughout the Greene County area by providing clothing and selected toys for each eligible child.

Letters notifying families of the benefits awarded were mailed after Thanksgiving. Eligible families received vouchers to shop for clothing at Wal-Mart at specified times on Tuesday, December 8th and Wednesday, December 9th. The toys will be distributed in Bloomfield at the Holy Name Catholic Church, which is located at 7010 Lincoln Drive, on Saturday, December 12th between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM for residents on the east side of the county. Residents who live in the western side of the county can pick up toys on Thursday evening, December 17th at the Saron United Church of Christ in Linton between 5:00 and 7:00 PM. This will be a drive-thru pickup, and no one will be allowed to exit their vehicles. Toys will be loaded for you!

We regret that there will be no meals provided due to the restraints that have been placed on social distancing. We are trying to comply with state mandates and and feel lucky that we can keep the program going this year under the circumstances.

The general public has graciously assisted with donations, and we feel very fortunate this year to be able to provide for our Greene County children. Anyone can help by making a contribution, donating toys, volunteering to collect donations from the public at the bell-ringing stations, or mailing contributions to Greene County Clothe-a-Child, PO Box 516, Linton, IN 47441.

Red barrels displaying the Greene County Clothe-a-Child/Toys for Tots Santa logo are being set up to collect donations of new, unwrapped toys. Locations where they may be found include: the Dollar General Stores in Jasonville, Linton ,and Bloomfield, as well as Regions Bank, First Financial Bank, Northwest Bank, Crane Credit Union, Owen County State Bank in Linton and Bloomfield, Southside Gas, Shields Hardware, and Edward Jones.

Bell-ringing stations to collect donations will operate weekends between now and Christmas. Bell-ringers will be located in Linton at Wal-Mart (east door), Riles Home Hardware Store and various times at The Grill in downtown Linton. Additional bell-ringers are needed to fill some of the time slots. Volunteers who can take a block of time to help should call Deann Wolfe at (812) 325-7397.

