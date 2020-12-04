Greene County Health Department issues several COVID-19 updates

From the Greene County Health Department:

Recently, the Greene County Health Department released several pieces of information, including a quick reference guide for quarantine and isolation that includes the CDC’s new quarantining guidance updated on 12/02/2020, as shown below:

The health department also released supplemental guidance to the Governor’s recent Executive Order 20-48. This supplemental guidance includes further measure taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the required actions for residents, retail businesses, schools, churches and other establishments in Greene County by order of the Health Officer.

The health department released updated statistic on COVID-19 in our community:

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the health department. The Greene County Health Department is located at 217 E. Spring St., Suite 1 in Bloomfield. Their phone number is (812) 384-4496 Ext. 410.

