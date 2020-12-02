Greene County Jail Log

Jason Tyrel Haywood, age 37, of Linton was booked on a warrant for domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions. No bond.

Uldis Arnolds Vitols, age 50, of Springville was arrested for pointing a firearm and intimidation. Bond was set at $14,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Brandon James Truax, age 39, of Odon began his sentence for endangerment while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Samantha Lynn Thompson, age 33, of Bloomfield began her sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Jana L’Shawn Hazelwood, age 29, of Evansville was arrested for operating with a controlled substance in the body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.

Steven Kent Dougherty, age 53, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle with an alcohol level of 0.15 or more. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Devon Alexandre Anderson, age 23, of Jasonville was arrested for battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

William Douglas Major, age 36, of Bloomfield was arrested for domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Ryan Matthew Nicholson, age 33, of Bloomington was held on a no bail warrant issued to arrest and keep him for a probation violations hearing regarding the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Coty Lee Parsley, age 28, of Lyons was booked on a warrant for residential entry, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

