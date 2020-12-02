Local help available before Open Enrollment closes

‘Tis the season for… Open Enrollment!

For 2021, the Open Enrollment Period for Medicare started on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 and runs to Tuesday, December 7th, 2020. The Marketplace health insurance runs from Friday, November 1st, 2020 to Sunday, December 15th, 2020. Most importantly, though, you must act by December 15, or you will not be able to get 2021 coverage, unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

Wendy Bailey, a health insurance navigator and SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) site coordinator at Sullivan Community Hospital, explained that while time is ticking down on Open Enrollment, she is here to help. Plans that are chosen during Open Enrollment will begin before we know it on January 1st, 2021.

As a navigator, Wendy works with community members to find the best insurance coverages not only in Sullivan County, but Greene County at the Greene County Health, INC clinics at their Linton and Jasonville locations, as well. This is a free service provided by Sullivan County Community Hospital. Funded through federal grants, navigators play a vital role in helping consumers prepare application, establish eligibility, and enroll in coverage through the Marketplaces. They also provide outreach and education to raise awareness about the programs and consumer assistance programs when necessary. To provide these services, navigators go through extensive training, Wendy explained.

To contact Wendy, please call (812) 268-4311, extension 2036. Wendy stressed that this a free service provided by Sullivan County Community Hospital, and this service is available year-round. So if you are new to Medicare in the middle of the year, for example, Wendy is available to help.

