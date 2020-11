Some photo highlights of Linton vs North Knox Girls Basketball, including: (1.) State ring on Coach Rehmel’s finger, (2.) Gentry Warrick running out of the Miner’s tunnel, (3.) Haley Rose and Aubrey Burgess fighting for the ball in the first quarter, (4.) Izzy Wall driving on a defender, and (5.) Vanessa Shafford running down the court after a forced turnover. Linton won 79 to North Knox 30.

