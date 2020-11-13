Greene County Jail Log

Chelsea Renae Crosby, age 30, of Jasonville was booked on an out-of-state warrant for failure to appear. No bond.
Jonathan Douglas Blackwell, age 32, of Sandborn was booked on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine. No bond.
Dean Michael Fields, age 45, of Ellettsville was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond set at $1,000 with 10% allowed.
Chasittie Dannielle Jaroscak, age 39, of Spencer was booked on a warrant for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating with a Controlled Substance in the Body, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangerment. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% allowed.
Garret Dustin Strausser, age 39, of Bloomfield was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.
Cody Lee Newton, age 31, of Solsberry was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting with a Prior Unrelated Conviction for Theft or Conversion, and Possession of Marijuana. No Bond.
All persons arrested should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.