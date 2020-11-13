UDWI REMC re-closes lobby due to COVID-19

Effective Monday, November 16, 2020, UDWI REMC will re-close the office lobby to the general public. This action is in response to Governor Holcomb’s decision to move the State of Indiana out of Level 5 and add restrictions to the state due to COVID-19.

The drive-thru window will remain open at this time. These measures will protect both our members and employees. During this time, UDWI REMC will continue its goal to maintain reliable electric service and keep our members and employees safe and healthy. UDWI REMC staff will mindfully limit individual and group personal contact.

UDWI REMC requests that our members assist us in staying safe by taking the following steps:

Please make bill payments electronically (via UDWI website, mobile app, or automated phone system), by postal mail, or the drop-box located under the drive-thru awning. Call our office with any questions you may have regarding your electric service. Most requests can be handled via telephone and/or email correspondence.

If you have inquiries concerning capital credits, please call the UDWI office to speak with Alyson, the Capital Credits Clerk.

UDWI REMC may take additional preventative measures during the upcoming days or weeks. The UDWI Board and staff are committed to maintaining the highest level of service possible during these difficult times.

REMC Building, Bloomfield – Submitted Photo

Like this: Like Loading...