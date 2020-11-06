Beware of COVID-19 related tax scam

From the Indiana Department of Revenue:

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) would like to alert all Hoosiers of a tax scam reported by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This scam is sent through text message and is trying to trick individuals into providing personal information in order to receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

The scam text message reads:

“You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …” The text includes a link to a fake web address.

The IRS has advised people who receive this text scam to take a screen shot of the text message and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information:

Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

The number that appeared on their Caller ID

The number that received the text message

More information in regards to the scam can be found on the IRS website.

Featured photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels

