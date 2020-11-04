Indiana’s winter utility disconnection moratorium starts December 1st

From the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor:

Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium for electric and natural gas services starts on Dec. 1. However, it only applies if the consumer is receiving help from the federally funded Energy Efficiency Program (EAP) or if the customer’s local EAP intake office has notified the utility that the customer is qualified. EAP intake offices in each Indiana county are taking applications (or making appointments) now. Consumers can also apply online.

In addition, many Indiana utilities are still offering extended payment plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you receive a utility bill that you cannot pay on time and in full, it is critical to contact the utility immediately to ask about payment arrangements and request a plan you can afford. OUCC staff (pictured) appeared on a recent Facebook Live discussion with AARP Indiana to discuss payment plans and related issues.

Indiana’s 2-1-1 help line can direct consumers to local resources for financial assistance and to their county EAP intake offices. Township trustees and certain utilities also offer assistance to consumers in need.

In addition, consumers living in apartments and other rental units should be aware of the Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act rental assistance program. Qualifying renters can receive up to 6 months in rental assistance to cover past due and ongoing monthly rent payments. More information is available at indianahousingnow.org.

Features photo by Kristin Vogt from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...