CORRECTED – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared

From the Indiana State Police:

The Indiana State Police has corrected a typographical error regarding the month last seen — from October to November. It has been corrected below:

—

The Indiana State Police Bloomington Post is investigating the disappearance of Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale, a 73 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 189 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a baseball cap and flannel shirt, and driving a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with an Indiana plate of D228SA.

Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale

Elbert is missing from Coal City, Indiana which is 77 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, October November4, 2020 at 2:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale, contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 or 911.

