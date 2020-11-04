Greene County Jail Log – November 3rd, 2020

Courtney Lynne Secrest, 26, of Carlisle, was booked on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine with no bond.
Benjamin Tyler Blanton, 32, of Sandborn began his sentence for Theft.
Alec Marshall Scott Graves, 27, of Owensburg began his sentence for Theft.
Tara Danielle Cullison, 30, of Dugger began her sentence for Possession of Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish/Salvia
Jordan Lee Burch, 32, of Loogootee was booked on an out-of-county warrant for a probation violation with no bond.
Daniel Wayne Clark, 36, of Sullivan was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia with no bond.
Michael Craig Faulk, 27, of Linton was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.
Readers should note all persons arrested should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels