DNR interpretive naturalist offers virtual learning sessions

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist Jill Vance is offering at last three virtual learning opportunities this month on the property’s Facebook page, facebook.com/monroelake.



(1.) History will be the focus of “Gone but Not Forgotten,” a series of short videos that will highlight the stories of settlers who once lived in the Salt Creek Valley. Each will be filmed on site at a historic cemetery. The first two videos are scheduled for release November 10th and 24 at 10 a.m.



(2.) On Sunday, November 15th, Monroe Lake will have a virtual astronomy celebration, One Starry Night. Facebook posts throughout the day will focus on hands-on activities, crafts, video links, and other ideas to explore astronomy with children. People are encouraged to cap off the celebration by stargazing from their own backyards in the evening.



(3.) Vance will stream a Facebook Live program on Friday, November 20th at 10 a.m. titled “The Nut Gatherers” that will explore how chipmunks, squirrels, and blue jays gather nuts and store them for the winter season. Live viewers can participate in real-time by typing questions.



For the complete details on where and how to view and participate in these virtual programs, see the Events tab on the Monroe Lake Facebook page.



View a large archive of past virtual programs under the Videos tab on Monroe Lake’s Facebook page. Videos are available on a wide range of topics and can be embedded into other platforms by educators whose students cannot access Facebook directly.



Questions about Monroe Lake’s virtual programs should be directed to Vance at (812) 837-9967 or jvance@dnr.IN.gov.

Featured photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels

