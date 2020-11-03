General Election voter turnout extremely high in Greene County

Election results show 73.66% of Greene County’s just over twenty-thousand registered voters actually voted, an extremely high percentage. Many of the positions were decided in the Primary Election, though, as several were without opposition, such as the Greene County Treasurer, Surveyor, and Judge of the Superior Court. For those that were not, the results indicated strong Republican favor, including approximately 3-to-1 votes in the Presidential, Governor, Attorney General, and United States Representative District 8 races.

A full accounting of the votes and races is embedded in the PDF file below:

