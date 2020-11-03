Linton Elks to offer free Thanksgiving meals

The local Elks #866 Lodge announced that they will be offering eight-hundred free Thanksgiving meals via drive-thru pickup distribution on Thanksgiving at their Lodge located just outside the city limits on Highway 54 East.

“We are so excited to be able to serve our community in this capacity this year,” said Trent Wilkes, who currently serves as the Exalted Ruler of the local Elks Lodge. We encourage people to stay in their cars, follow the direction of volunteers on-site to guide traffic through, and please be patient as we move vehicles through our driveway loop to be served, he went on to say in a phone interview earlier today. Meals will be served on a “first come, first serve” basis.

For the past several years, the Linton First Christian Church, which is located very close to the Elks Lodge, has served a Thanksgiving meal, but will not this year due to COVID-19, Wilkes said, and the Elks looked to fill that void this year.

A flyer for the event with all of the details is embedded below:

