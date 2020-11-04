Greene County Jail Log – November 4th, 2020

Larry Wayne Gilreath, Jr., 45, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for Theft and Identity Deception. Bond was set at $8,000 with 10% allowed.

Stevie Ray Stalcup, 31, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and held with no bond.

Michael Orville Edmonson, 30, of Linton was booked on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and held with no bond.

Jason Franklin Bryant, Jr., 43, of Solsberry was booked on an out-of-county warrant for Failure to Appear.

Sasha Nichole Vincent, 29, of Lyons was arrested on multiple counts, including several drug-related charges and held with no bond.

Shyler Dale Vincent, 30, of Lyons was arrested on multiple counts, including several drug-related charged and held with no bond.

Joseph Arthur Conway, 35, of Worthington was booked on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, Possession of Marijuana/Hashish Oil/Hashish/Salvia, and Operating with Controlled Substance in Body. No bond.

Michael L. Pemberton, 40, of Lyons was arrested on Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, Possession of Marijuana/Hashish Oil/Hashish/Salvia, Neglect of a Dependent, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

