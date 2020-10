Some highlights of last night’s muddy football game between the Linton Miners and Tell City, including: (1.) Kaulin Padgett running the ball with Drew Smith leading the charge, (2.) Braymon Lannan ready to round the corner, (3.) Trey Goodman celebrating a touchdown with his teammate, and (4.) Hunter Gennicks pulling off would-be tacklers in the second half. Linton won the sectional game 34-0.



Feature photo is of Drew Smith.

All photography by Austin Gordon Photography

