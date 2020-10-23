Drive-thru clinic available for for Indiana veterans to get flu vaccine

Veteran Health Indiana will be providing free flu shots to Veterans through their Drive-thru Flu Clinic at the Crane VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic / Purdue WestGate Academy, which is located at 13598 East Westgate Drive in Odon, Indiana,

Veterans, please bring your VA card and wear a short-sleeve shirt to receive your flu vaccination from 9:30 to 11:30 AM and 12 to 2 PM on the following days at the Crane VA Clinic / Purdue WestGate Academy:

October 30, 2020

November 5, 2020

Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to minimize the risk of illness and possible hospitalization. Hand washing, face coverings, and social distancing are all important in eliminating respiratory infections this year too.

New veteran patients should contact Veteran Health Indiana’s Health Benefits Unit office at 317-988-4301 to enroll in VA healthcare or you may also enroll on-line at www.va.gov/health-care.

For more information, contact Richard Griffith, richard.griffith@va.gov, 317-656-1776 or Angela Taylor, angela.taylor@va.gov, 317-987-9052.

The support of our colleagues in the media in providing this information to Veterans and the community is greatly appreciated, and we thank The Lintonian for that.

Featured photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

